SS10 to 13 – A solid day for Neuville, broad leader

The second day of Rally Spain ended as usual with the super-special in Salou, a stone’s throw from the beach. In this exercise, which is always difficult to grasp due to the sand present on the pavement, which is mainly made up of cobblestones, Thierry Neuville was not trapped to return this evening as a solid leader in the general classification. Untouchable this morning with three consecutive best times, the Belgian doubled the bet this afternoon to increase his lead to 16.4 against Elfyn Evans. Unable to keep pace with the leader, the pilot Toyota Gazoo Racing took the wrong direction in its settings after “tried things” and definitely lost contact.

Like that of his teammate, the day was mixed for Sébastien Ogier. After struggling to find confidence on Friday, the seven-time World Champion felt more comfortable today, his two best times in SS 11 and 12 being there to prove it. Despite this regain of form, a stall, costing him several seconds in the last super-special, tarnished his beautiful end of the day. Distanced for third place, Dani Sordo finally took advantage of the Frenchman’s worries to pick up to 1 “2 before the last stage.

The bill was even saltier for the other French driver, Adrien Fourmaux. In the second passage of the Querol-Les Pobles special, where he had set an excellent second time in the morning, the driver M-Sport did not experience the same fate, this time being guilty of a small touch at the front left against a rail, enough to make him lose more than ten minutes and eject him out of the top 20.





The third day begins this Sunday from 7:00 am in the Santa Marina special and its 9.10 km. The Spanish Rally can be followed in its entirety on Motorsport.com.

Scratches of the day

SS7: T. Neuville

SS8: T. Neuville

ES9: T. Neuville

ES10: T. Neuville

ES11: S. Ogier

ES12: T. Neuville / S. Ogier (tied)

ES13: T. Neuville

Rally Spain – Classification after SS13