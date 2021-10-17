Stellar: XLM is progressing rapidly and offers real ATH opportunities

The Stellar network has entered into several partnerships with central banks and institutions around the world to develop CBDCs. The network’s native token, XLM, competes with payments giant Ripple in the CBDC ecosystem.

Analysts are optimistic for XLM thanks to partnerships and developments in the Stellar ecosystem.

The race to develop central bank digital currencies has intensified, and Stellar Network is leading the way with a series of partnerships. Stellar’s blockchain network focuses on issuing assets and offers features such as adjustable settings for asset access, interoperability, and features to retrieve user account balances.

Additionally, the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP) involves KYC, making it an ideal blockchain network for issuing stablecoins. Stellar’s partnership with US payments giant MoneyGram has boosted the usefulness of XLM.

Stellar Network has invested in consumer credit products company Tala, one of the largest to date since the corporate fund launched in fiscal 2020. The Stellar Network focuses on expansion reach in four countries and millions of users.





Stablecoins are conventionally pegged to a government-issued currency and asset-backed, audited for compliance. However, Stablecorp and VersaBank’s collaboration with the Stellar blockchain breaks new ground over the traditional use case. VersaBank issues VCAD directly and processes it the same as bank deposit receipts.

The Canadian stablecoin will be issued and minted on Stellar, offering fast transaction speed, near zero transaction fees, and cross-chain operability.

With the increasing utility of XLM, Stellar’s native token is likely to reach $ 3 according to the prediction of cryptocurrency analyst @DLinkbull.

$ XLM

I think this coin is gonna end up at $ 3, at the end of this bull market. 11k%, just like $ BTC in 2017. (Last cycle run for $ XLM was 58k%) Diminishing returns y pic.twitter.com/KhuwQg25ez – D. Linkbull (@DLinkbull) October 7, 2021

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst @ Pentosh1 considers the volume of transactions and activity on the Stellar blockchain to be on the rise. However, the analyst is hesitant to increase exposure to the Stellar blockchain.