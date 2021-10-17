Strange radio signals from four stars could reveal unknown planets

Astronomers from the University of Queensland and the Astron Observatory have discovered and analyzed radio signals from several stars within the Milky Way. Some of them could harbor exoplanets still unknown to this day.

For the astronomers professionals, hunting exoplanets never stops. A joint team of researchers from the University of Queensland (Australia) and the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy (Astron) have announced that they have discovered and studied signals radios emanating from 19 stars in the galaxy. Four of these stars may well conceal exoplanets. The scientists relied on data from the radio telescope Lofar (Low-Frequency Array), based in the Netherlands, who collected these mysterious radio signals for several weeks.

Magnetic field disturbances

The Lofar network has therefore turned its attention to 19 red dwarfs located within a perimeter of 160 light years around the Earth. These stars are abundant in our Milky Way, comprising between 80 and 85% of the population of observable stars. Red dwarfs are part of the spectral type M, a category specific to stars of color red, and have a mass solar (M☉) between 0.4 and 0.075 M ☉ , while their brightness is only 10% of that of Sun and that the heat at the surface is less than 4,000 Kelvin (or 3,727 ° C).

The solar activity of red dwarfs and the power of their magnetic fields nevertheless turn out to be much higher than those of other stars. In 2015, researchers published an article reporting the result of observations of the star TVLM 513-46546, located in the constellation du Bouvier, by the Alma radio telescope (Altacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array). The latter, whose mass does not exceed 8% of that of the Sun, has a magnetic field hundreds of times stronger than that of our star.

The same case applies for the stars recently observed by the Lofar, but the signals from four of the red dwarfs are different. The reason could be the presence of planetary bodies having a orbit very close to these stars: the interaction between the magnetic fields of exoplanets and solar winds would lead to strong emissions waves picked up by the radio telescope. To understand this phenomenon, researchers at Astron and the University of Queensland are based on the work of James O’Donoghue, a planetologist who notably studied the functioning of magnetic fields of Jupiter and Saturn.





The case of Jupiter and Saturn to interpret radio signals

The study conducted by Dr. O’Donoghue, published in August 2021, details that the northern Lights observable at the poles on Jupiter and Saturn emanated largely from the interactions between the magnetic field of the giants with two of their moons : Io, orbiting Jupiter, and Enceladus around Saturn. The disturbances induced by the contact between particles projected from the volcanic surface of Io and the magnetosphere of Jupiter lead to the birth of northern lights and the emission of important radio signals. The astrophysicists based on these observations to theorize the presence of exoplanets by observing more powerful emissions from red dwarfs. In 2020, this method had enabled the potential detection of a planet orbiting the star GJ 1151, located 26 light years away.

Astronomers have however clarified that we could not say with certainty the presence of exoplanets around these red dwarfs. To find out more, we will have to wait for further observations and the rigorous use of detection techniques such as the so-called transit methods or speeds radial, by instruments such as the Tess space telescope (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite).

