Tarek Bitar, this judge who faces the Lebanese system

By his stubbornness, the magistrate who is investigating the explosion in the port of Beirut in August 2020 stirs up hatred as well as sympathy in public opinion.

In Beirut, Muriel Rozelier

At the Beirut courthouse, the office of Judge Bitar, in charge of ” file of the century Is cramped. “ You could imagine yourself in the office of some non-commissioned officer at a provincial airport “, Notes the father of little Alexandra who died in the explosion at the port of Beirut, which left more than 200 dead and 6,500 injured, on August 4, 2020. But the dress does not make the monk and the very discreet Tarek Bitar , 47, is making a name for himself in the country’s judicial history. He is the personality towards whom converge all the hopes and all the hatreds of a country which has never been stingy with it.

For the families of the victims, he is the iron man, the “ little judge Which does not bow to the powerful, denying them the impunity in which they have wallowed since the end of the war in Lebanon. ” When we met him, he told us that he accepted the job to do us justice and that only that mattered to him. He knew he was risking it