Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue soon parents, they reveal the sex of their baby

A few weeks ago, Tatiana-Laurence announced her breakup with Xavier Delarue while balancing her infidelities with an actress from the Mysteries of Love. A story that rocked social networks and yet everything was wrong. On Twitter, Tatiana then said: “I ask you from the bottom of my heart. Stop insulting the daddy of the child I am carrying, @xavierdelarue, he is the victim of lies and invention that have been attributed to him since last year. In the end, it’s (a fake relationship) uttered out of jealousy or revenge… I don’t know what motivates people… Invention that has been repeated for the purpose of causing harm. “

And today, all this story is behind the couple who have just announced very good news on social networks, since they have revealed the sex of their baby! On Instagram, Tatiana wrote: “Eternal happiness to announce to you with his dad, @xavierdelarue, that we have just learned that our baby is a beautiful little boy. A wonderful new discovery for the family.” It is therefore a little boy who will expand their family!





And this announcement quickly made Internet users react. Among the comments that were published, we could read: “Great news for both of you, a baby boy. You are beautiful ❤️ (…) Congratulations, too happy for you ❤️ (…) Too happy for you and again congratulations ❤️”. To the writing of melty, we also send them our congratulations! In a completely different register, know that Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia unveiled the face of their daughter for the first time.