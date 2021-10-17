Tesla revolutionizes auto insurance with your data

Based on real-time recorded driving data, Tesla’s insurance offering is now available in Texas.

Already offered in California in a more conventional form, Tesla’s insurance solution is now launched in Texas where it is associated for the first time with driving data recorded in real time by the manufacturer.

“Tesla offers insurance using real-time driving behavior. This is currently available to all Model S, Model 3, Model X and Model Y owners in Texas, ”the manufacturer explains on its website.

Insurance based on the Safety Score

Age, gender, history of claims… instead of the traditional factors taken into account by insurers, Tesla bases its new offer on the “Safety Score”. Launched last month, it gives users a score out of 100 based on five main criteria. It is from this note that the amount of the premium is calculated.

When purchasing a Tesla insurance policy, the security score starts at 90 by default. This will then vary depending on the driving data recorded by the brand.





According to Tesla, drivers with an “average” Safety Score will be able to save 20 to 40% compared to a conventional insurance contract. For drivers with higher scores, the savings potential may vary from 30 to 60%.

On its site, the manufacturer communicates the table below which gives an example of the evolution of the monthly payments compared to the results of the Safety Score.

Month Safety Score Monthly premium 1 90 $ 121.00 2 90 $ 121.00 3 95 $ 97.00 4 88 $ 130.00 5 92 $ 111.00 6 98 $ 83.00

Reserved for the brand’s Texas customers only, the insurance offer based on Tesla’s Safety Score is still presented as a “beta” version. It should be tested for several months before being extended to other US states.