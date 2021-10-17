the 3 reasons why Canaries can have regrets in Bordeaux (1-1)

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the results of coaches under the Waldemar Kita era

Failed half-time starts

If FC Nantes had the opportunity to switch to the top of the table by pushing as a bonus a poorly classified Ligue 1, Antoine Kombouaré’s team missed out on his starts at Matmut Atlantique. Not punished in the first act (Hwang bar in the 17th), the Canaries were punished in the second by the bleeding Korean, author of a splendid coiled strike.

The harvest of Randal Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani is perhaps one of the most active strikers in Ligue 1, but the young Nantes player is really fishing for the finish in some matches and sometimes it is expensive. This Sunday, in Bordeaux, the international Espoirs harvested again, against Costil, a golden opportunity to open the brand (42nd). This is unfortunately not the first time …

Sébastien Corchia’s bad luck

More dashing at the end of the match, Nantes should have won. But it was without counting on a touch of bad luck. Benoît Costil was largely beaten on Sébastien Corchia’s free kick but the Bordeaux goal stoppage pushed back the Canary’s attempt. Remember that since April 2019 (Limbombé against OL) no Nantes has scored on a direct free kick. It was a good opportunity to end the series.

Hyper frustrating match, it must win 4-1 … 2 points lost against a team that risks playing maintenance all year. If only we could take a 9 off-grid Bayat this winter … #FCGBFCN

– Emmanuel Merceron 🇫🇷🚴🏻‍♂️⚽️ (@ManuMerceron) October 17, 2021

Pedro Chirivella, confirmation of a rebirth Even if we don’t talk much about him, the little Spaniard makes great matches in the heart of the game at FC Nantes. In the derby, it even materialized with a nice goal. A powerful strike that leaves no chance for Benoît Costil (75th). The boss of the Canary Islands, it is indeed him!