the 8 surprises of the day for the 5th round!

The 5th round of the Coupe de France ended this Sunday afternoon, after an already hectic Saturday day. Today, many matches were taking place and of course with the Cup, there were still surprises. Yesterday, there were 10, including the elimination of three N1 (Boulogne, Avranches and Annecy). Today, a new resident of the third division fell by the wayside as soon as he entered the person of FC Sète. But there were also other surprises with N2 or N3 eliminated against lower level teams. Discover the 8 surprises of the day below.

The surprises of the day

-Chuclan Laudun l’Ardoise (R3) – Béziers (N2) 2 – 0

-St Esteve (R1) – FC Sète (N1) 2 – 1

-Thionville (R2) – Taken les Mezières (N3) 2 – 1

-Val de Reuille Vaudreuil Pose (R2) – AF Virois 2 – 2 (5-4 TAB)

-Plouvorn (R2) – St Colomban Locminé (N3) 2 – 1

-Mougins (D1) – Villefranche Saint Jean de Beaulieu (N3) 1 – 0

-Milizac Saint-Pierre (N3) – Ergue Gaberic (R3) 1 – 2

-Neuilly Marne (R2) – Racing CFF Colombes (N3) 0 – 0 (7-6 TAB)



