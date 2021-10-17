The A61 motorway between Narbonne and Toulouse completely cut off after a minibus accident

the essential

A minibus carrying eight people had an accident this Sunday, October 17, while traveling on the A61 motorway in the Aude, in the direction Narbonne – Toulouse. Major help was deployed and the highway had to be cut off to traffic.

Big galley for motorists returning from the weekend this Sunday, October 17: the A61 motorway between Narbonne and Toulouse was completely cut off, around 5 p.m., following a traffic accident at Pexiora, between Bram and Castelnaudary, in the Aude.

For a still unknown reason, a minibus swerved before falling below the highway, say our colleagues from The independent. A rescue helicopter was forced to land on the roadway to intervene and evacuate a victim. According to our colleagues, the vehicle was carrying eight people, five of whom were injured, including one seriously.





Exit is therefore compulsory at exchanger n ° 22. Entry on the motorway is prohibited at this level. A large plug of nearly 10 km began to form.

Significant traffic jams formed following the accident.

More information to follow.