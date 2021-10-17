More

    The A61 motorway between Narbonne and Toulouse completely cut off after a minibus accident

    News


    the essential
    A minibus carrying eight people had an accident this Sunday, October 17, while traveling on the A61 motorway in the Aude, in the direction Narbonne – Toulouse. Major help was deployed and the highway had to be cut off to traffic.

    Big galley for motorists returning from the weekend this Sunday, October 17: the A61 motorway between Narbonne and Toulouse was completely cut off, around 5 p.m., following a traffic accident at Pexiora, between Bram and Castelnaudary, in the Aude.

    For a still unknown reason, a minibus swerved before falling below the highway, say our colleagues from The independent. A rescue helicopter was forced to land on the roadway to intervene and evacuate a victim. According to our colleagues, the vehicle was carrying eight people, five of whom were injured, including one seriously.


    Exit is therefore compulsory at exchanger n ° 22. Entry on the motorway is prohibited at this level. A large plug of nearly 10 km began to form.

    Significant traffic jams formed following the accident.

    Significant traffic jams formed following the accident.
    Smart one

    More information to follow.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous article“Why can’t we go to school?” The broken dreams of Afghan high school girls
    Next articlewhy the Moderna vaccine is no longer authorized for booster doses in France

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC