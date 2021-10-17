the actor confides in his state of health

On the occasion of the release of Maxime Roy’s film, The Heroics, Wednesday, October 20, Richard Bohringer, increasingly rare in cinemas and in newspapers, agreed to give an interview to the Journal du dimanche, published in the October 17 edition. Interview that the actor almost missed. He postponed twice, and he arrived “limping” on the third date, according to the JDD. “It’s okay, I hurt my leg when I fell down the stairs running to join you,” Richard Bohringer joked before declaring: “I’m almost 80 years old, that changes the settings.” He no longer has the shape of his youth, especially after his cancer. But that does not prevent him from continuing to tour.

“It is true that I have been seen less lately. I refused things because I felt like I was going around in circles. I am fed up with old grumpy roles. I would miss doing cinema anymore, ”said Richard Bohringer of his absence from cinemas. After The Heroics, he shot in his daughter Romane Bohringer’s series, adapted from his film L’Amour flou, soon on Canal +. “I was on the ass to see her lead a team of thirty lads,” he said admiringly. He also received several proposals for first films: “I should shoot in the next few months.”





Richard Bohringer is also on the boards. “I took my piece back, don’t hang around in the rain too much,” he explained. And during his time (…)

