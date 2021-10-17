The ambiguities of the Italian right vis-à-vis neofascists

Giorgia Meloni (Fratelli d’Italia), Enrico Michetti (right), and Matteo Salvini (League), in Rome, October 13, 2021. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

In all democracies around the world, municipal campaigns are a special moment in civic life. We are talking about the environment, town planning, major investments, everything that makes citizens attach themselves to their living environment. On this level, as on so many others, in Rome, nothing is quite like elsewhere. Wednesday evening, four days before the second round of the vote which will have to decide between them, on October 17 and 18, the two candidates for mayor still in the running, the former Minister of the Economy Roberto Gualtieri (Democratic Party, left), in the position of the favorite, and Enrico Michetti (a civic candidate supported by all of the right-wing forces), did discuss these subjects in a televised debate broadcast live on RAI1. But the spirits were elsewhere.

Indeed, in recent days a subject has imposed itself in the debate to the point of eclipsing all the others: the impunity enjoyed for years by several small neofascist groups very well established in Rome, and more generally the ambiguities of the moderate right. and sovereignist in the face of the memory of fascism.





Known figure of Roman neofascism

The controversy started from the excesses that followed the demonstration against the generalization of the health pass, organized on Saturday, October 10. A few days before the” extension of the health pass obligation in all workplaces, entered into force on October 15, the anger of the opponents is at its strongest, and the demonstration brings together several thousand people. After initial clashes with the police, a few hundred demonstrators, who had pretended to move towards the Chigi Palace, seat of government, went to the headquarters of the CGIL (the largest Italian union), entered in the building and ransacked several offices.

At the head of the procession, a well-known figure in the Roman neofascist world: Roberto Fiore, 62, former co-founder, in 1979, of the Terza Posizione organization, long established in London after having had to flee to escape Italian justice , following the discovery of explosives at the headquarters of his party, and now national secretary of the Forza Nuova (FN) party.

Briefly MEP (2008-2009) and with a fortune of several million euros, he enjoys a considerable aura in Roman neo-fascist circles, despite suspicions hanging over his involvement in the attack on the Bologna train station. (August 2, 1980, 85 dead) and persistent rumors of past links with the British Secret Service.

