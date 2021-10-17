“The Artist”: the Rouquine duo winner of the first edition

TELEVISION – The Artist delivered its verdict this Friday, October 15 on France 2. The tele-hook imagined by Nagui saw the final victory of the duo Rouquine, which interpreted its title Grave during this last prime time.

It is the end of the Stations of the Cross for this program which was intended to be innovative, in which the candidates notably interpreted original compositions.

At the beginning of October, faced with catastrophic audiences, The Artist had gone from the Saturday night box in prime time (facing The Voice on TF1) to that of Friday in the second part of the evening.

“For me, the first mistake was made on the evening of the first number, I listened too much to the good advice around me: ‘You have to do covers and not original songs’,’ original songs will never be popular enough. to be a bonus’, etc ”, conceded Nagui on franceinfo this Friday, he who had made changes to the competition every week, including the renewal of the jury.