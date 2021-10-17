the automotive market plagued by shortages

The European automobile market is down 23.1% in September 2021 compared to September 2020. The cause is the shortage of semiconductors, in great demand but also manufactured in countries where the Delta variant of the Covid is still rife. 19.

The fall is dizzying, to the level of 1995. The European car market shows only 718,598 new cars sold, a drop of 23.1% over one year, manufacturers said Friday (October 15th). In September 2020, manufacturers were able to bounce back from the confinements, but September 2021 was marked by the “lack of vehicles caused by the shortage of semiconductors,” said the Association of European Manufacturers in a statement.

The main markets recorded double-digit declines, with Germany falling 25.7%, Italy 32.7%, France 20.5% and Spain 15.7%, between September 2020 and September 2021.

With good figures before the shortage, it still sold more than 7.5 million vehicles, 500,000 vehicles more than last year at the same period.

Still reduced prospects expected





The demand for components is very strong in the automotive sector for vehicles increasingly equipped with electronic systems, from the engine to ABS, including airbags and parking assistance. However, in a context of resumption of activity after the lifting of health restrictions, manufacturers find themselves in competition with other industries greedy in chips – computers, smartphones, connected objects – which capture a large part of these parts manufactured for most of them in Asia.

Unless this shortage “cannot be resolved quickly, the outlook should be further reduced” in October, the British Builders Association (SMMT) said on Tuesday. This situation “should last a good part of 2022” especially as “new outbreaks of the Delta variant of the Covid affect important producing nations in East Asia”.

Renaud’s sales down 6.5% since the start of the year



In September, only the Hyundai-Kia group posted higher sales. Over the first nine months of the year, the leaders Volkswagen and Stellantis float with an increase of 8.1% in sales for the German group and 8.3% for the Franco-Italian-American, after a catastrophic year 2020. Despite Dacia’s good scores, the Renault group has posted declining sales since the start of the year (-6.5%), like Daimler (-5.6%), Ford (-11.2 %) or Nissan (-12.4%). BMW-Mini posted an increase of 10.9%, Toyota 19.8% and Volvo 7.4%.