The Batman, Black Adam, Smallville … look back at the DC FanDome Season 2 bazaar

Content, content and more content! For the second year in a row, Warner has once again drowned us in announcements. Here is a quick recap, to see more clearly in this magma of molten projects.

A fake interstellar set, an original soundtrack worthy of a peplum, columnists from around the world, and actors in spades … Warner released the big game for the DC FanDome on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The event seems so huge it might as well have been organized by Vought International – minus the psychopathic heroes and organized coldness of the firm, the tangy aesthetics and the smirking Colgate stars.

After the success of the first edition of the DC FanDome last year (this great mass of the fan service which had offered us some images of films-still-not-broadcast), the studio organized a season 2. On the program: a lot of roundtable with the teams of his most popular fictions, some trailers and a lot of more or less sweet thanks to the fans. Return on this evening rich in announcements.

Ezra Miller himself doesn’t know what to think

DO YOU WANT TEASERS? HERE’S !

Before the release of this monstrous communication effort on the part of the Warner group, we were already waiting for the release of several trailers. By the end of 2022, DC has several blockbusters in the pipeline and the DC FanDome was an opportunity to remind everyone. The event kicked off with a brutal first teaser of Black adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and ended with the highly anticipated trailer for The batman, the film by Matt Reeves in which Robert Pattinson will take his first steps as Bruce Wayne.

In all, more than ten promotional videos were shown during the event. The four feature films presented all had their own little video. Likewise, most of the series were also unveiled in video … As well, news like Naomi, and the oldest like Supergirl, Stargirl, Batwoman, Doom Patrol …

No trailer for Aquaman 2, just a making-of

A trailer got our attention: that of Peacemaker, the completely offbeat series of James Gunn, with John Cena in the title role. With their apprentice vigilante completely loser, these first images remind a little Kick-Ass, a little Dead Pool and a little… The Office. The team also explains that they were inspired by the series for their new offbeat fiction. In any case, the humor and the tone of this new series are quite atypical for the DC universe … Peacemaker is an intriguing project.

“I totally admit I might have a new favorite superhero. Peacemaker hits HBO Max on January 13, 2022.”

NOSTALGIA, THAT’S ONLY!

Three and a half hours full of Americans-all-smiles, actors who swear by the DCEU and who display platitudes on their favorite comic characters. Sometimes it’s hard to find a few moments of sincerity in this heap of pop culture. Where Warner may have scored a few points is in dealing with his moments of nostalgia.

Homage to Wonder woman first, the superheroine who turns 80 this year. To celebrate the birthday of the most famous of the vigilantes, the actress Lynda Carter and the director Patty Jenkins exchanged for a long time on what the heroine represented for them. Aside from a little self-promotion effort from the former Diana Prince performer, their discussion was a bit refreshing in the midst of all those trailers.





Wonder Woman, already ready for Hospice by Gilles Barbier?

Nostalgia also ignited Twitter with the first images of Michael Keaton returning to DC (showing in The Flash). But the most moving moment was certainly the interview with Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum, the main actors of the series. Smallville. The ten seasons are coming out for the first time in blu-ray this year, the opportunity for the two actors to return to their farewell to the saga. A little flashback that is good: for once we are talking about the series for something other than the legal setbacks of Allison Mack.

The small town, 20 years later

VIDEO GAMES, COMICS, ANIMATION: THERE’S FOR EVERYONE

Between the highly anticipated presentations of the next blockbusters, the DC FanDome has allowed Warner to present some of his projects more confidential or less publicized than his feature films. Two video games with a nice cinematic were thus unveiled: the first, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be released in 2022 (the date is not more precise) and will allow the player to camp four members of the bad squadron; the second, Gotham knights will take up the plot of the eponymous comics (and will notably involve the Court of the Owls).

Will there be blood!

Several new comics have also been highlighted by cartoonist Jim Lee. In the middle of the celebrations, he spoke for a long time about the new comics Son of Kal-El, in which the hero (Clark Kent’s son) is a young bisexual man. After Robin last August, it’s the Kryptons’ turn to come out! A new comic book has also been announced around the character of Monkey prince.

Finally, fans of animation are not left out (even if these projects have been a bit drowned in series renewals galore and announcements concerning new HBO Max projects). An animated feature film around the characters of Milestone (comics created by African-American authors and cartoonists) is notably in the pipeline. Actor Michael B. Jordan is reportedly already working on the film’s production. Other series like Young justice were also renewed for the group’s streaming platform.

That’s enough to power the DC universe for at least a year … Until Season 3 of the FanDome maybe?