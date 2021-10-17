‘The Batman’, starring Robert Pattinson, reveals itself in particularly dark new trailer

The first full trailer for “The Batman” was unveiled on Saturday night, hinting at a particularly dark adaptation.

The first full trailer for the highly anticipated The batman, the upcoming Batman-centric feature film from Matt Reeves, premiered on Saturday. This preview of more than two minutes foreshadows a particularly dark adaptation, worn by Robert Pattinson in the title role.

The video opens with the arrest of the Sphinx, one of the superhero’s most iconic enemies. The character is played by Paul Dano, whose face is not revealed in this trailer. Violent fight scenes follow in the streets of a rainy Gotham City where the sun never seems to rise.





This trailer gives pride of place to two other characters of this new adaptation: Catwoman, played by Zoë Kravitz, and the Penguin, another central antagonist of the franchise, played by a totally unrecognizable Colin Farrell. We also see Andy Serkis in the skin of Alfred, the faithful butler.

A few more months of patience

This new trailer was unveiled on the occasion of the DC FanDome, an online conference on future film and series projects inspired by DC Comics superheroes. It comes more than a year after a first teaser trailer.

This is the fifth film adaptation of Batman in theaters, following those of Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder. The batman is one of the many blockbusters whose release has been turned upside down by the pandemic. In addition to the date postponements due to the closure of cinemas, filming has been suspended twice. The second time was because a member of the team – Robert Pattinson himself, according to Vanity Fair – had tested positive for Covid-19. The film is now expected for March 2, 2022 in French theaters.