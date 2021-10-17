“The Batman” with Robert Pattinson unveils its trailer

In this new episode of the franchise, the superhero is brought to the screen by British actor Robert Pattinson (Twilight, Remember me) and director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes Confrontation, Cloverfield) who chooses a dark and dangerous aesthetic reminiscent of the Joker (2019) by Todd Phillips.

MOVIES – Warner Bros and DC Films are mouth-watering Batman fans. On the occasion of the DC FanDome 2021, a 100% online event, the studios delivered a trailer of 2 minutes 50 black and explosive of The batman .

This is the Mystery Man, played by Paul Dano (Little miss sunshine), which opens the ball in this trailer which reveals other key figures of the saga. Thus, the adventure will also be punctuated by Zoë Kravitz in the guise of Catwoman, Alfred is played by Andy Serkis.

Facing the Black Knight, Unrecognizable Collin Farell Le Pengouin will be camping. A supervillain and nemesis of Bruce Wayne, a hook-nosed character, with drooping cheeks and a hair more bald than usual.

While the storyline is still being kept under wraps, fans have started to decipher the trailer. The film could thus feature a serial killer who broadcasts his crimes live on the internet. The release date is now confirmed, The batman is expected on March 4, 2022 in cinemas.

See also on The HuffPost: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Discover the Official Trailer