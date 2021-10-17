More

    “The Batman” with Robert Pattinson unveils its trailer

    News


    MOVIES – Warner Bros and DC Films are mouth-watering Batman fans. On the occasion of the DC FanDome 2021, a 100% online event, the studios delivered a trailer of 2 minutes 50 black and explosive of The batman.

    In this new episode of the franchise, the superhero is brought to the screen by British actor Robert Pattinson (Twilight, Remember me) and director Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes Confrontation, Cloverfield) who chooses a dark and dangerous aesthetic reminiscent of the Joker (2019) by Todd Phillips.


    This is the Mystery Man, played by Paul Dano (Little miss sunshine), which opens the ball in this trailer which reveals other key figures of the saga. Thus, the adventure will also be punctuated by Zoë Kravitz in the guise of Catwoman, Alfred is played by Andy Serkis.

    Facing the Black Knight, Unrecognizable Collin Farell Le Pengouin will be camping. A supervillain and nemesis of Bruce Wayne, a hook-nosed character, with drooping cheeks and a hair more bald than usual.

    While the storyline is still being kept under wraps, fans have started to decipher the trailer. The film could thus feature a serial killer who broadcasts his crimes live on the internet. The release date is now confirmed, The batman is expected on March 4, 2022 in cinemas.

    See also on The HuffPost: “Spider-Man: No Way Home”: Discover the Official Trailer


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBefore COP26, Greta Thunberg relied on a famous meme to mobilize
    Next articleChina Evergrande: China-The central bank talks about the “mismanagement” of companies

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC