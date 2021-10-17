the best Maestro in history reveals what she did with her earnings

She’s made the history of Remember the Lyrics and isn’t ready to come out of it. The greatest Maestro of all time, Margaux was eliminated on February 3, 2020 after having chained 59 victories in the musical game presented by Nagui. But fortunately, the young woman aged 25 did not leave empty-handed, quite the contrary. Indeed, she pocketed the sum of 534,000 euros, allowing her to appear at the top of the ranking of champions of the program. Far from having finished with the show, Margaux will be among the candidates for the 2021 edition of the Masters Tournament, where each team will try to win the sum of 100,000 euros. The latter will then be donated to a charity.





In an interview with Télé Star, on newsstands Monday, October 18, 2021, Margaux expressed her joy to return to the show that made her known to the general public. “I was very happy to find the set and the different maestros”, she confided. His goal ? “Go as far as possible, of course otherwise, I do not expect anything in particular from this show,” she said. One thing is certain, Do not forget the words completely changed the life of Margaux, and for good reason, the young woman invested in the stone.

But what could Margaux do with the sum won in Don’t forget the lyrics? According to her confidences to our colleagues, she simply bought a house. “I bought it a year ago, in a town near Saint-Malo!”, (…)

