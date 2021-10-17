the big anger of Tom Hardy during the filming of the film

VENOM FILM. Venom is one of several successful comic book adaptations in recent years. But did you know that everything did not necessarily go very well on the set? Anecdote.

[Mis à jour le 17 octobre 2021 à 20h30] Producing a blockbuster is not always a smooth river as we have learned in the past. Venom, the new superheroic film from the Spider-Man universe, may have borne the brunt of some production issues. If one believes an anonymous source of the Daily Mail, the main actor Tom Hardy would have gone into a black anger on the set in Atlanta in the United States. This one would have pointed the finger at the quality of the lines that he had to say for the film and would have even threatened to leave the project until the scenario was not improved. “You have to sort this out. I’m not going to say that stuff. It just doesn’t make sense.” He would then have left the set. Filming of the film would not have resumed until later.





The Daily Mail source explains that Tom Hardy was keen to give fans a quality film and wanted the production to react to it. “One day he exploded in rage over his lines. […] He said he wouldn’t come back until the script changed. “The anger expressed by Tom Hardy surprised the crews on set. In the end, no further incidents were reported by the source close to the production which spoke on condition of anonymity to the Daily Mail.

In the end, the launch of Venom was crowned with a great success at the box office, despite poor criticism of Ruben Fleischer’s film. Released in October 2018 worldwide, Venom achieved monstrous revenue for a first film with a total of $ 856 million in revenue for a $ 100 million production budget. Enough to give Sony Pictures the urge to continue its adaptation of the character and to capitalize on the Spider-Man antagonist with the start of a sequel entitled Venom: Let There Be Carnage released in October 2021.

Synopsis Eddie Brock is an investigative reporter. While his career is at a standstill, he discovers a gigantic plot within a laboratory in which he will come into contact with an alien symbiote. When he takes possession of his body, he becomes Venom, an overpowered monster who acts according to his own will.