the British government is considering police protection for elected officials

Two days after the murder of David Amess, the British Home Secretary said there were “gaps” in terms of MPs’ security.

“We must fill in the gaps” in terms of security arrangements surrounding MPs. Two days after the murder of elected Conservative David Amess, British Home Secretary Priti Patel told SkyNews on Sunday (October 17th) that the government was studying the implementation of police protection for deputies. According to her, “all options are currently being considered”.

David Amess, 69-year-old Conservative MP, who had served for 38 years in Parliament, was stabbed to death in the Methodist church where he received his constituents, in Leigh-on-Sea, about 37 miles east from London. A 25-year-old man was arrested on the spot and the investigation, entrusted to the anti-terrorism department, reveals according to the first elements “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”.





This murder shocked the country and recalled the trauma of the assassination of Labor MP Jo Cox in June 2016 by a right-wing extremist. “Many things have changed” since the murder of the chosen one, added Priti Patel. “We have all changed the way we work, due to changing threats in society”, said the minister, explaining for example that deputies asked their constituents more to make an appointment in advance to meet them.