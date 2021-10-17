the Brotherhood of the Gold Tripière chooses its new world champion

In Caen (Calvados), Sunday, October 17, tripe replaced croissants for breakfast for members of the Brotherhood of the Tripière d’Or. It’s barely 9 a.m., and off we go for a long day of tasting. “I will perhaps chain today 12, 13 guts, but we only consume small quantities“, explains one of the members of the Brotherhood. They are about thirty to be seated, all costumed and all passionate.





Taste, smell, appearance, for two days, the jurats, that is to say the jurors of the Tripière d’or, will decide on nearly 150 dishes of tripe in Caen fashion. “It is also an opportunity to promote, to defend a recipe, a typical dish from our region. It is important that the younger generations take over“, considers one of the jurats. In life, these fine tripiers are cooks, lawyers or even surgeons. The Brotherhood has been exclusively male since its creation 70 years ago. It is therefore again, during this new edition, a “trip” between boys who will help find the best recipe.