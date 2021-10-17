The Bugatti Centodieci passes its tests in the American desert

The Bugatti Centodieci made its world debut during Monterey Car Week in August. But the hypercar wasn’t just in the United States to promote it. Bugatti sent a team of 27 people to the site to carry out numerous tests in the heat. To do this, a convoy made up of the Centodieci, three Chiron Pur Sport and four Chiron Super Sport traveled 800 km from California to the Arizona desert for a series of tests aimed at ensuring that the car could run under heavy conditions. strong heat. And this term is not overused. We are talking about a temperature that can rise to more than 45 °!

Concretely, this involves running the Centodieci on roads in poor condition, climbing in altitude (Mount Lemmon north of Tucson), making stops and starting at low speed or even leaving the car at a standstill. in full sun with full air conditioning. It even suffered rolling at 320 km / h on a closed road.

As you might expect, the Bugatti Centodieci is packed with sensors so engineers can check the electricity, telemetry, radio frequencies, air conditioning, and even gasoline. Nothing is left to chance. We are still talking about a car at 8 million euros each.

The next step for the Centodieci will take place in Europe. These are the latest high speed driving tests and endurance tests, over a distance of 30,000 km. Once the procedure is completed, the Centodieci will be able to go into production before delivery in 2022.



