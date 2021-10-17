the crazy footage of a goalkeeper sent off after hitting a teammate

In the Northern Irish Football Championship, Glentoran goalkeeper Aaron McCarey violently attacked one of his teammates, who he believed was simply guilty of losing a ball.

Totally surreal images. The goalkeeper of Northern Ireland’s Glentoran football team was sent off on Saturday in a league game after hitting a team-mate who he believed was guilty of losing the ball in an action. Aaron McCarey, received a red card in the last ten minutes of this meeting between Glentoran and Coleraine (2-2).

Players in shock

Furious at the opposing equalizer, the goalkeeper rushed to one of his partners, Bobby Burns, and hit him in the face before being knocked down. In the locker room after the game, he simply said “that shouldn’t have happened,” according to Glentoran boss Mick McDermott.





“It’s a crazy moment, I’m in shock. You can’t react like that, you can’t do that to a teammate. Glentoran players are in shock. If you have a problem with a teammate. , what you do is you go into the locker room. The locker room is a sacred place. If you have something to say, you say it there. This is where it should have happened. Not on a pitch with your own teammate in front of a whole stadium. The referee had no choice but to send him off. Everyone will see these images “, reacted to the BBC Paul Leeman, former player of Glentoran and club legend.

Glentoran currently occupies sixth place in its championship, Coleraine is fourth (out of twelve teams).