The Day Before: PC Release and Awesome MMO Survival Gameplay | Xbox one

We finally have some material for The Day Before. The latest Fntastic production appeared just recently with a gameplay video and release date, although some of you might be disappointed that you haven’t heard from a hypothetical console version of the game. will be released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5, but at a later date.

A first glimpse that answers a few questions

We still know little about it, but The Day Before is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of recent years, thanks to its heavy vibe sprinkled with a survivol-horror style, all accompanied by a universe most distressing post apocalyptic.

A tasty cocktail that Fntastic has embellished with a few additional spices by visiting our colleagues from IGN. The Russian developer has indeed taken advantage of his visit to their premises, to tell us a little more about this famous MMO via a commented gamepaly video.





Despite a glimpse of less than 10 minutes, we can nevertheless discover many details about it, starting with the sets and the environment in which we operate: vehicles left on the side of the road, rustic cabins where nature slowly resumes. these rights and other giant supermarkets. Environments that can make you think of The Division from Ubisoft.

The video shows, the exploration of buildings will be part of the game, including an Apple Store with phones still on display! The video also gives us a glimpse of the arsenal made available and the vehicle gameplay which seems to have interesting physics when going through the mud.

PC first, consoles later

Nice images it is true, but what we especially remember is the release date since The Day Before will be available from June 21, 2022 on PC.

Alas, the developer hasn’t said anything about the Xbox Series X | S and PS5 versions, other than that they are beautiful and well planned. Console players will therefore still have to be patient.