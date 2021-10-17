the day he found himself in “a trap” on the set of Ce soir (ou Never!) by Frédéric Taddeï

It’s time for confidences for Orelsan in the doc-series Never show that to anyone on Amazon Prime Video, available this Friday, October 15. He returns in particular to his participation in the show Tonight or never) by Frédéric Taddeï on France 3 in 2011, a “trap“in his own words.
It is in front of the cameras of his brother Clément Cotentin, journalist at Canal + and director, that the rapper Orelsan gives himself since 2005. The result of these 16 years, edited in 6 episodes, is available since this Friday, October 15 in the series -doc Never show that to anyone on Amazon Prime Video. And if the images reveal the young Aurélien Cotentin before the success, a period when his parents “hated Gringe“which they called”picnic“, they also show him in full glory on his return with his second album, Mermaids’ song, in 2011.
Orelsan invited to Taddeï in 2011: “Back then, if you weren’t playing the TV card, you were an underground guy“
The media of course take the opportunity to return to the controversy aroused by his title Dirty whore two years earlier, which he also comments in the doc. Cold shower for the artist at the time, who saw 80 of his dates canceled and became a deficit of 40,000 euros on his tour. The founder of Spring of Bourges, he had recently claimed to have received political pressure to also deprogram the rapper in 2009. But, in 2011, Orelsan decides to participate in the promo game anyway: “Back then, if you weren’t playing the TV card, you were an underground guy. And me, my kif ‘, was to make popular music. This is where I found myself in impossible traps! Once I find myself at Taddei…“.
Orelsan on the plateau of Tonight or never !) in 2011 : “I understand nothing from the start, I understood nothing of nothing“
Vest on the back and “first-in-class cut“, the author of a song for the musical King Arthur attend the debate “Senate business … the black week of the right?“on the set of the show Tonight or never !) on France 3. “In my head I say to myself: ‘What is the National Assembly?‘. I understand nothing from the start, I have understood nothing of anything. You have the impression that every deed and gesture is being watched. You don’t move, you breathe badly. In my head I see myself as a manga character with a drop [de sueur sur le front]. They intersect. […] I tell myself : ‘Well there you go, I’m the asshole on duty‘“. Frédéric Taddeï will still offer to take part in the debate, for the form.