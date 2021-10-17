the final rumors evoke Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips with a notch

In a few hours, we’ll be getting to know the new MacBook Pros. Although many rumors were dedicated to these laptops, little “sure” information has been released. Here are the latest rumors and other indiscretions.

Apple will hold its conference on Monday evening, it is the Apple Event, an event which will be the first of a busy fortnight. We should discover the new 14 and 16 inch MacBook Pro in Apple Silicon. Precisely, the very last rumors, always to take the tweezers, are very interesting.

Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Mark Gurman always seems to be the antechamber of official Apple communications, as the journalist seems well informed. This time, he talks about new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros, accompanied by a possible renewal of the Mac Mini. These new devices would be equipped with two new SoCs, the Apple M1 Pro and M1 Max.

He revealed this in his newsletter, Power On, where he explains that a developer detected the two names in application code. Someone with access to any of these future products may have performed software testing and inadvertently revealed the names of the processors.

The M1 Pro and the M1 Max should have up to ten cores, we would always find the combination of powerful cores associated with two high efficiency cores for less complex tasks and with an aim of saving energy. In addition, two versions are expected, one with 16 and one with 32 graphics cores.

A notch like the iPhone

Regarding the design of the new MacBook Pro … they sported a notch, like the iPhone X in 2017. There are two mentions of this notch. The first is an in an app development kit, specifically in the macOS AppKit. The other mention is a supposed image of what the slab of the new MacBook Pro would be like, it was shared on the Weibo network.





Oh no. Why is the new MacBook Pro screen notched? pic.twitter.com/zO67bl81fX – DuanRui (@ duanrui1205) October 16, 2021

Strangely, no Face ID, Touch ID would remain the biometric way to unlock your laptop. This notch would house a camera and a light sensor, quite simply. MacRumors also evoke these notches and would have also found a mention of the screen definitions of 14 and 16 inches: This medium discovered in the beta of macOS Monterey the potential resolutions of the MacBook Pro of 14 and 16 inches 3024 x 1964 pixels and 3456 x 2234 pixels. Why such definitions? This is the definition of a 16:10 screen, like all MacBooks, with an additional notch.