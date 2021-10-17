the first Megacharger stations arrive

Tesla could soon launch the marketing of the Semi, its first all-electric truck announced in 2017. The manufacturer has started installing new charging stations specially designed for this type of vehicle.

The announcement caused a stir in 2017, when Tesla lifted the veil on the Semi. Elon Musk wants to tackle the truck market, a very promising sector that could generate billions of dollars in sales, and in which there is little competition for electric models. Tesla therefore has a card to play, but it is still necessary to launch the vehicle!

Hyper-powerful charging stations

The first buyers will have to wait until next year to get behind the wheel of the Semi, the manufacturer needing to beef up the battery supply. In the meantime, the big maneuvers are preparing: pre-production series of the Semi will be assembled for tests, probably on the side of the Gigafactory based in Nevada.





Tesla has a small volume production line for the Semi near this factory, where first Megachargers are being installed, as Sawyer Merritt spotted. These stations will be used to recharge the large batteries of future trucks: a 30-minute charge should be sufficient for a range of approximately 640 kilometers.

BREAKING: Tesla Semi Megachargers currently being installed at Giga Nevada. pic.twitter.com/bWXlo0EVkT – Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) October 12, 2021

This more powerful version of the Supercharger terminals has a power of 1 megawatt, enough to actually supply a truck with necessarily greater needs than a sedan. The Megacharger stations were designed with CharIN, an industry organization that aims to create a charging standard for electric trucks.