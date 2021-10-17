the French ambassador leaves the country at the request of Minsk

The French Ambassador to Belarus left the country at Minsk’s request.

French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste left the country after Minsk asked him to do so before Monday, a spokesperson told AFP on Sunday. “The Belarusian foreign ministry has requested that the ambassador leave before October 18,” the embassy spokesman said. The ambassador “said goodbye to embassy staff,” he added.





According to Belarusian media, the ambassador never presented his credentials to President Alexander Lukashenko. France, like other countries of the European Union, has not recognized the results of the presidential election last August, which granted Lukashenko a sixth term and sparked massive protests for several months and unprecedented in this former Soviet republic, an ally of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The European Union adopted a series of sanctions against the Belarusian regime after the crackdown on opponents of Lukashenko. The Belarusian authorities succeeded in putting an end to the demonstrations, imprisoning hundreds of opponents and shutting down dozens of media and NGOs. Opposition leaders have all been jailed or forced into exile.