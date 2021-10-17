The French ambassador leaves the country at the request of Minsk

The French Ambassador to Belarus, Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste, left the country after Minsk asked him to do so before Monday, a spokeswoman said on Sunday. The latter did not explain the reason given by the Belarusian Ministry of

Foreign Affairs to request the departure of the ambassador.

Unexplained demand

“The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has requested that the ambassador leave before October 18,” she said. “He said goodbye to the embassy staff and sent a video message to the Belarusian people, which will appear on the embassy’s website tomorrow,” she said.





According to local media, the ambassador never presented his credentials to the president Alexander Lukashenko. France, like other countries in the European Union, has not recognized the results of the presidential election last August, which granted a sixth term to the outgoing president and sparked massive protests for several months. and unprecedented in this former Soviet republic, an ally of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

A contested diet

The European Union adopted a series of sanctions against the Belarusian regime after the crackdown on opponents by Alexander Lukashenko. Belarusian power has managed to put an end to the demonstrations, Imprisoned hundreds of opponents and shut down dozens of media and NGOs. Opposition leaders have all been jailed or forced into exile.