the French ambassador leaves the country at the request of Minsk

The Minsk regime had asked Nicolas de Bouillane to leave before Monday.

The announcement was made this Sunday at the end of the day. French Ambassador to Belarus Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste left the country after Minsk asked him to do so before Monday, an embassy spokesperson said.

“The Belarusian foreign ministry has requested that the ambassador leave before October 18,” said the same source. The ambassador “said goodbye to the embassy staff.”

According to Belarusian media, the ambassador never presented his credentials to President Alexander Lukashenko.





Imbroglio around the last presidential

France, like other countries of the European Union, did not recognize the results of the presidential election last August, which granted a sixth term to the president and sparked massive demonstrations for several months and unprecedented in this former Soviet republic, an ally of Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The European Union adopted a series of sanctions against the Belarusian regime after the crackdown on opponents of Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian authorities succeeded in putting an end to the demonstrations, imprisoning hundreds of opponents and shutting down dozens of media and NGOs.

Opposition leaders have all been jailed or forced into exile.