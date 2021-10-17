the future mother reveals the sex of her baby (PHOTOS)

This Sunday, October 17 on Instagram, Tatiana and Xavier Delarue announced the sex of their unborn baby during a Gender Party Reveal.
In 2007, during the first season of Secret Story, a couple enters the house of secrets. Tatiana and Xavier form a duo of shock and the lovebirds manage to climb to the final. A few years after their release from the reality TV lockdown on the front page, the couple took part in a few shows before taking a step back. A few months ago, the young woman announced her pregnancy to her subscribers, proving that her complicity with Xavier Delarue was found after several months of separation during the year 2020. Over the course of her pregnancy, the anti-battered women activist shares photos of her baby bump with her community. “What an extraordinary adventure pregnancy is. The preparation of the bedroom, the choice of first names (…) but the little hassles that go with it. Do you know about uterine retroversion? Ragggg, nature plays tricks on us”, she wrote on Instagram while affirming that one in five women is affected by uterine retroversion, that is to say that the uterus has tilted towards the back of the vagina.
A complicated pregnancy
During her complicated pregnancy, Tatiana Laurence also denied the accusations of infidelity of her companion before having had a road accident. The former TV columnist revealed that she was the victim of a road accident involving a wild boar: “Last night at 8:30 p.m., alone in the car, only eight minutes from my house, I thought it was the end. I’ve always heard of a car accident that hits a boar, it’s always fatal… I think our baby is blessed. The boar in the middle of the road, on the white line … I was sure to hit him, inevitable“, she wrote, somewhat heckled by this mishap.
A Gender Party Reveal
This Sunday, October 17, good news still brightened up the flagship couple of Secret Story. Very happy, the young woman announced on her Instagram account that she was expecting a boy! “An eternal happiness to announce to you with his father Xavier Delarue That we have just learned, that our baby is a beautiful little boy ♂️🎊🥰👶🏽🤰🏼🎀 A wonderful new discovery in the Family”, she wrote, posting photos of the Gender Reveal Party.