The Gendarmerie will ride in Alpine

NEWS – The rapid intervention brigades will have to learn to pilot a propulsion system with the arrival of a fleet of A110 berlinettes, replacing the Mégane RS.

In a press release, the Home Office announced that it had just placed an order for 26 Alpine A110 Pure finish. Renault has in fact won a call for tenders for a period of four years with a view to supplying rapid intervention vehicles to the gendarmes belonging to the units of the rapid intervention brigades (BRI). The story is an eternal restart since the National Gendarmerie already drove an Alpine berlinette at the end of the sixties to replace the exhausted Matra Djet to monitor vehicle performance and intercept offending vehicles. The 26 AlpineA110s will gradually replace the RenaultMégane RS which are beginning to show the weight of the years and which were to be replaced by Cupra Leon. But, it seems that the outcry over the purchase of foreign models has prompted the state to review its copy.





Jean-Christophe MARMARA / JC MARMARA / LE FIGARO

Going from a traction to a propulsion will undoubtedly oblige the gendarmes to follow training and piloting lessons. A rear-wheel drive, which is more a rear mid-engine model, requires serious piloting skills to be carried out at high speed. Otherwise, it should come as no surprise that Alpine cars regularly pass through the bodywork box. This had already been the case with the Subaru Impreza, a number of vehicles of which were seriously damaged during their career. Without a doubt each time an overestimation of his skills and an underestimation of the risks. Unless these crumpled sheets were the result of driving with inappropriate shoes? The BRI had yet called on their hierarchy to drive with pilot ballerinas!

The new Alpine A 110 powered by the 252 horsepower 1.8-liter turbo 4-cylinder will be produced in the Dieppe plant before being then shipped to Durissoti where the exterior decoration and equipment will be installed. radio and intervention. These vehicles will be dedicated to the interception on the highway of vehicles caught in violation of excessive speeding but also for road safety or judicial police missions, in the context of drug trafficking for example. Delivery of the first copies will begin in 2022.