the gendarmes always looking for a big feline, the right to shoot it granted

Spotted several times since Wednesday in the municipalities of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château (Pas-de-Calais), the animal had not yet been intercepted this Saturday morning, despite the deployment of an “important device” by the national gendarmerie, the prefecture said in a statement.

The prefecture of Pas-de-Calais on Friday authorized “sampling shots” in the Arras district on an animal sought since Wednesday evening and which could be “a big feline or a wild animal”, according to a press release published on Saturday .

Spotted several times since Wednesday in the municipalities of Frévent and Auxi-le-Château, the animal had not yet been intercepted this Saturday morning, despite the deployment of an “important device” by the national gendarmerie, indicates the prefecture.





The elements observed in the field “in particular his footprints” guide research on the trail of “a big feline”.

A rambling deemed “dangerous”

His straying may prove to be “dangerous” for the population, the prefect authorized by decree until October 29, in all the municipalities of the district, “operations of shooting simple sampling of an animal that can be a large one. feline or fawn, male or female “.

The prefecture specifies that no person or establishment has reported the disappearance of such an animal and invites anyone with information to approach the gendarmerie, even anonymously.