the HAS wants to ensure the “benefit of Moderna in young people” for the third dose

9:12 am: “We want to be sure of the benefit of the Moderna vaccine in young people”
The President of the Haute Autorité de Santé, Dominique Le Guludec, explained to JDD the reasons for the suspension of the Moderna vaccine as a third dose in France.
The European Medicines Agency has not yet given the green light for this third injection with Moderna (although it did with Pfizer). So far, given the severity of the epidemic, Emmanuel Macron had decided to override this green light.
“Our constant habit at the Haute Autorité de santé is always to wait for a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency. [EMA] to pronounce us. We have sometimes departed from it in the emergency of the pandemic, but today the health situation is under control and it is important to return to normal rules “, explains Dominique Le Guludec to JDD.
“We want to be sure that there are no contraindications, and therefore a real benefit in relation to the risk, in these young people for whom the Covid-19 is generally benign”, continued the boss of the HAS while the Nordic countries have suspended the use of the Moderna vaccine for young people, suspected of causing more heart inflammation than Pfizer, but “very rare, never fatal, and which are very well treated”, specifies Dominique Le Guludec .
8:48 am: Demonstrations against anti-Covid measures in Switzerland
Thousands of demonstrators marched again on Saturday without clashes in several Swiss cities to protest against anti-Covid measures but Bern, the capital, hosted a counter-demonstration.
The main parade brought together some 3,000 people in Rapperswil-Jona in the canton of St. Gallen, eastern Switzerland, ATS-Keystone reported, citing police figures.
8:02 am: New York Marathon: thousands of foreign runners banned from entry
Thousands of foreign runners, including European, British, Indian and Chinese nationals, will not be able to participate in the legendary New York Marathon on November 7, the eve of the reopening of the borders of the United States closed for a year and a half due to the pandemic.
It is a discreet statement from the organizers of the race, NYRR, released Friday evening, which acknowledged that the announcement that same Friday by the White House of the reopening of the borders on November 8 would prevent de facto thousands of foreigners from run through the streets of New York on November 7.
7:38 am: Argentina: at Posadas hospital, the Covids are gone, not the fear
In Posadas, Argentina’s largest public hospital, the last Covid patient in intensive care left the service three weeks ago and none have entered since. Tried by the fight, by the losses in their ranks, the caregivers are breathing hard without being able to chase away “the specter” of a new wave.
“It was a huge joy,” Constanza Arias remembers of September 22, which saw the last Covid patient leave the intensive care unit she heads.
At the height of the pandemic, some 300 patients per day were treated for respiratory assistance. In recent weeks, the large hospital (530 beds) in the suburbs of Buenos Aires had only about thirty Covid patients.
5:51 am: Another 40,000 demonstrators against the health pass on Saturday
More than 40,000 demonstrators (40,610) against the health pass were identified on Saturday by the Ministry of the Interior, which recorded 171 actions for the fourteenth consecutive Saturday of mobilization. In particular, there were more than 5,000 people in Paris. Note that five arrests took place. More details by clicking here.
6:47 am: The incidence rate on the rise over a week
Currently, 6,437 people are hospitalized for Covid-19 (-33 in 24 hours), according to figures from Public Health France. Among these patients, 1,049 are received in critical care services (-2).
The incidence rate goes up very slightly in France, all ages combined, even if it remains below the alert threshold of 50: 4,899 cases of contamination were detected this Saturday (against 4,734 a week ago).
12%
This is the average increase in the number of cases this week (4,679 to be exact). A figure which is low, but one to watch. In Lozère, for example, two clusters were enough for the wearing of a mask to become compulsory again at school … Note that this is the first time since mid-August that the incidence rate has been on the rise over a week.
6:45 am: Hello everyone and welcome to this live stream dedicated to the news of the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.