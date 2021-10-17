the HAS wants to ensure the “benefit of Moderna in young people” for the third dose

9:12 am: “We want to be sure of the benefit of the Moderna vaccine in young people”

The President of the Haute Autorité de Santé, Dominique Le Guludec, explained to JDD the reasons for the suspension of the Moderna vaccine as a third dose in France.

The European Medicines Agency has not yet given the green light for this third injection with Moderna (although it did with Pfizer). So far, given the severity of the epidemic, Emmanuel Macron had decided to override this green light.

“Our constant habit at the Haute Autorité de santé is always to wait for a marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency. [EMA] to pronounce us. We have sometimes departed from it in the emergency of the pandemic, but today the health situation is under control and it is important to return to normal rules “, explains Dominique Le Guludec to JDD.

“We want to be sure that there are no contraindications, and therefore a real benefit in relation to the risk, in these young people for whom the Covid-19 is generally benign”, continued the boss of the HAS while the Nordic countries have suspended the use of the Moderna vaccine for young people, suspected of causing more heart inflammation than Pfizer, but “very rare, never fatal, and which are very well treated”, specifies Dominique Le Guludec .

8:48 am: Demonstrations against anti-Covid measures in Switzerland

Thousands of demonstrators marched again on Saturday without clashes in several Swiss cities to protest against anti-Covid measures but Bern, the capital, hosted a counter-demonstration.

The main parade brought together some 3,000 people in Rapperswil-Jona in the canton of St. Gallen, eastern Switzerland, ATS-Keystone reported, citing police figures.