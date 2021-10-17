the heart of “La Vieille Garde” beats for “the Boss”

They will pay tribute to him this Sunday evening from their south turn at the Vélodrome. The Old Guard Ultras brings together some historical supporters of OM – founders of the Ultra movement – who have known Bernard Tapie very closely. Faced with two banners bearing her effigy, and between two games of pétanque near the Vallon des Auffes, the “VG” welcomed RMC Sport on Friday to recount this “unforgettable” relationship with “the Boss”.

They will be among the most nostalgic and the most moved, this Sunday evening, at the Vélodrome. The supporters of “La Vieille Garde”, in their precious little corner of the south bend, are also preparing to pay homage to Bernard Tapie, “their second father”, like the glide, the tight throat, Guy d’Endoume. Guy, 64 years old with Olympian memories, was on the pitch 10 days ago when the stadium paid its first tribute to the Boss. He will always remember this moment when he brandished, proud as ever, but with tears in his eyes, the Champions League trophy, in front of the coffin of Bernard Tapie.

A very strong link between Tapie and the Marseille Ultras

Never the first to have founded an Ultra group, in France, these members of the “VG” were on the front line when Tapie arrived and when OM started to win everything. They got old (a little), but kept the faith (a lot). And have not forgotten anything of the Tapie years, of the very strong bond which united the Commando Ultra 84 to the Boss at the time: “In 1986, it was he who opened the south turn for us, even though it was not very happening. well in the north bend, ”says Franck. “The current immediately passed. A Parisian who arrives in Marseille, it was not won in advance. He told us that he was going to make us dream and bring us back great players. He was told that ‘ he was going to have great supporters, ultras, inspired by Italy, to become one of the biggest turns in the 90s. “

“Valiant heart of Marseille”, “Forever our Boss”

Tifos in turns, tribute t-shirts worn by the players, a portrait of the Boss in the center circle, the tune of We Are The Champions played on the violin, etc. The Vélodrome will shiver before the match against Lorient this Sunday evening. Franck will bring to the stadium two banners that he has made himself. Standards that he now promises to bring “always with him, in each stadium if necessary”. On a blue and white background, the portrait of Bernard Tapie. “Valiant heart of Marseille” on the first, with the Champions League in good place. “To pay tribute to the battles he has always fought,” he said. “Defend Marseille, first; And fight against disease, until the end.” “Our Boss Forever”, on the second. “To never forget that he was the one who won us the cup with the big ears.”





Franck, from the Old Guard: “He left and there is a part of our life that left with him”

Thirty years later, it is still the memories of the 80s or 90s that animate the meals and aperitifs between members of the Old Guard. But the homage of the Velodrome will still stir some feelings. “It will still be a lot of emotions for all the elders”, recognizes Franck. “We all got married, we all had children, we had great intimate moments in our lives. But before all that, the best moment was this period Tapie until the supreme coronation in Munich. He’s gone and there’s a part of our life that’s gone with him. ” Guy d’Endoume still has memorable meetings in mind with the former president of OM: “I got rotten by him, on matches, on things that we had done, he was not from Okay, he messed us up. Lurking, it was the guy, you came in with your ideas and you came out saying ‘Yes, Mr. President’! “

Guy d’Endoume: “I lost a father”

Guy, like Franck, has the carcass of a big beefy that you shouldn’t come too much to provoke. But the emotion is palpable when the memory of the Boss is evoked. “Bernard Tapie, it’s not just OM. He gave pride to all of Marseille. We became normal people compared to everything that people said about Marseille: ‘the thugs, the thieves, the killers “. He gave us back our honor. Me, I lost a father. I have my father of course, who was President of the US Endoume, but he is my second father. He was a great great man. . And he could have been a great Mayor of Marseille. ” “He never left us behind,” adds Franck. “Whether we mess around or not, he never came home alone, even if it meant bringing people back to his car or with the players on the plane. Some people went to the police station for nonsense and he said to the security manager, the Guy Cazadamont or Patrick Daumas era: ‘You are going to look for them, we do not go home without them!’ We absolutely want a tribute to be paid to him, that his name be engraved forever in the history of the club. “

Before the homage of OM-Lorient, smoke and fireworks fired on Friday

A statue in his image, a platform or even the stadium in his name? The coming months will decide, and the Old Guard – guarantor of OM’s glorious past – will ensure that the memory of the Boss is worthily respected. But it is still time for emotion, two weeks after the death of Bernard Tapie. Friday evening, a dozen OM lovers met at the foot of Notre Dame de La Garde to crack some smoke in honor of the President of the OM of the beautiful era and sing the famous song of ” May 26 “, date of the final against Milan. A banner “For the Boss”, smoke, fireworks. Bernard Tapie’s family, which will be honored in the pre-game this Sunday, can rest easy. The Old Guard and the Good Mother watch over the cemetery of Mazargues, where the Boss rests in peace.