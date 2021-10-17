The Henri Pick mystery, Phantom Thread… what to watch on TV tonight?

Dramatic comedy The Henri Pick mystery to be continued at 9:05 p.m. on France 2. Dreaded literary critic, Jean-Michel Rouche is certain that Henri Pick, a modest Breton pizza maker who died two years ago, is not the author of the bestseller The Last Hours of a Love Story. He makes it a personal matter at the risk of losing his reputation. A radical posture to defy the imposture! .. Since their pretty pas de deux in the Ten Percent series, we know the alchemy between the beautiful temperaments of Fabrice Luchini and Camille Cottin. It is embodied in tasty comedy numbers that make the price of this charming literate fantasy, but never intellectual, adapted from a novel by David Foenkinos.

The drama Phantom Thread is broadcast at 8:55 p.m. on Arte. In the London of the 1950s, a famous couturier, a hardened bachelor who has devoted his entire existence to his work, falls in love with a young German waitress … Or an elegant and subtle film, with a Hitchcockian scent (we think of “Rebecca”) , enhanced by a fabulous performance by Daniel Day-Lewis. A great and final opportunity to see on screen this exceptional actor who, holder of 3 Oscars, decided, at the age of 60, to bow out.





TF1 series movies proposes the drama at 9:05 p.m. My king with Vincent Cassel, Emmanuelle Bercot. When Tony meets Georgio… there is magic in the air. An obvious alchemy unites them. At 36, the young lawyer was waiting for great love. Georgio, a night owl playboy, was desperate to find a soul mate and finally seems at ease. But, as he reveals his true face, manipulative, domineering and versatile, nothing goes. Despite the baby.

Finally, on M6 we look at the magazine at 9:05 p.m. Restricted zone. Over 320 million tonnes of waste are generated each year. The official discourse always promises more recycling, but thousands of tons disappear from official statistics to end up in the wild. Construction waste and recycling refrigerators are also a problem… Shocking images but necessary to help change things.

Sarah ibri