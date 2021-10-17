the High Authority for Health recommends Pfi

A decision motivated, according to the authority, by a number of unknowns on the dose of the Moderna vaccine, but also by the fact that the extension of the marketing authorization has only been extended to the vaccine Pfizer for now.

Pascal Petrine

•

updated October 16, 2021 at 3:16 p.m.



The HAS, the French National Authority for Health, recommends the use of the Pfizer vaccine for the 3rd dose.

For now, only the Pfizer laboratory benefits from an extension of its marketing authorization for recalls, obtained on October 5 / The Moderna vaccine cannot therefore be used for this famous 3rd dose. , for the moment.

Work results still awaited

European health authorities believe that unknowns remain on the dose to be prescribed as well as on the target population. The work currently underway by the EMA, the European Medicines Agency (the European Medicines Agency) for the age group, but also on the necessary dosage, have led the Haute Autorité de santé to be cautious. The entity is therefore now awaiting the results of this work.





As a reminder, since the end of August, the HAS had issued several opinions to decide on the populations to receive a booster dose, namely people over 65 years of age and suffering from comorbidities, but also for nursing staff and the medical transport sector. .

However, the Moderna vaccine is not yet completely out of the race. If the risks of developing certain pathologies such as myocarditis and pericarditis are ruled out in the coming weeks, marketing authorization could again be granted for its use in the recall campaign.

But in the meantime, it is the Pfizer that has this extension of the authorization. It is therefore he who will be used for the reminders.