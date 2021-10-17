The horoscope for Sunday, October 17, 2021

You can find more horoscopes and get a live consultation at 3210. You can also find a tip from Christine Haas on Instagram every day to make the most of today’s economy.

RAM

Things get tough for those in the 3rd decan, who think in terms of failure these days, instead of telling themselves that the future is theirs. Leave the past where it belongs – behind you. It is only interesting so as not to make the same mistakes again in the present and you can summon it for this purpose, or to better understand it in the light of old experiences. They are the ones who build you.

Taurus

These days, it would be good if you avoided judging certain relatives and telling them that they are wrong not to buy into your opinions. They are free to choose, right? 3rd decan, you may have too many certainties about what is being done, or what is being thought about, but it is your vision of things and you cannot impose it on your loved ones, especially on your children. What is good is giving them an example.

Gemini

2nd decan, you are facing a pleasant period when your power of seduction will be your best ally, both in work and in private. For your information, today’s positive aspect will still be active throughout next week and the start of the next. 3rd decan, you will tend to not know how to act or what to decide for one of your children who is having problems.

Cancer

A Sun / Mars / Pluto dissonance is addressed to the 3rd decan and can have the effect of making you believe that you are in a situation that you do not control. And yes, it’s probably a difficult relationship where the other is in control and you don’t know how to get rid of. And if you think that he / she will change, that you are going to change him / her, you are wrong, alas.

Lion

Who’s the best ? It’s you, of course! You will have the art and the manner to make yourself appreciated by those around you with a few well-rounded compliments. Unless you have a lot of humor these days, 2nd decan, and your loved ones appreciate that you do not take things too seriously, even if they are sometimes serious. But that will be your way of dealing with them.

Virgin

You have no reason to worry about your safety. Certainly, an aspect between planets can give the impression to you, but it is a false impression. You are in fact often worried about everything, and for details that are only as important as you give them. 2nd decan, plan to do good business next week or to receive an amount owed to you (after Tuesday).





Balance

You have no choice, 3rd decan, you will have to act in an unpleasant way, to do something of which you will surely not be very proud. Not having a choice, for someone from Libra, it can be difficult at times. With regard to the other decans, you are advised not to dwell too much on details which nevertheless seem to you to require intervention on your part.

Scorpio

Two planets are in dissonance with your master, Pluto, and it’s not really going to wake you up and move you to act. On the contrary, you will be fatalistic. This especially concerns the 3rd decan, which is probably right not to interfere in the affairs of others, or in (political?) Questions to which they cannot provide an answer. The atmosphere will be more or less the same for the other decans.

Sagittarius

The dissonances on Pluto will not cause anxiety in you but on the contrary the desire to show what, according to you, is true solidarity, 3rd decan. That’s what the Libra period is for, at least for Sagittarius: to show how we can help others and have ideas to improve situations. In addition, the 2nd decan is very well served, a friendly meeting will delight you.

Capricorn

You will be a little too focused on your failures and not enough on your successes. Try to cross the word failure from your vocabulary, it is negative and really not motivating. What you think are failures (3rd decan at the moment) are the vagaries of life and especially the fact that you are setting the bar too high. Obviously, we do not easily reach the summits, we may never get there; but you have to try, according to you.

Aquarius

You think you’re going to have a boring Sunday again, you hate Sunday, and then eventually you will have a good time, 2nd decan. Indeed, Mercury and Venus are in harmony with each other and with you, which is promising on a friendly level and even perhaps in love. You will eventually only dream of love, but it is not excluded that it is real.

Pisces

The field of dreams, fantasy, imagination, is at the top, it allows you to forget your bad choices and the bad people who revolve around you. This is what is in question during the Libra period (3rd decan at the moment): what are your motivations, what pushes you to make certain choices, those of which you know very well, because you are intuitive , that they are or will be negative.

