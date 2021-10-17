the host tells about her first meeting with her companion Kad Merad

For seven years now, Julia Vignali and Kad Merad spin the perfect love. And over the years, the famous actor has witnessed the rise of the woman who shares her life on the small screens of French television. And in recent months, the host has risen to the head of the morning show of France 2, Télématin. And there is no need to say … The rhythm is not always easy to take and it can, very often, impact the daily life of a family.

On Wednesday, September 1, on the set of the news program, Kad Merad had just confided in his life alongside Julia Vignali. Stirring the curiosity of the journalist’s sidekick, Thomas Sotto first asked: “How is Julia, on a daily basis, in life?”. A question that had not found a clear answer in the mouth of the actor. “Me, what I would like to do is the debrief of the show, answers the actor. Except that I did not have time to watch today. But I will especially not tell you how it goes. at home, “he said simply. Except that here … The co-presenter of Télématin did not stop there. “She doesn’t wake you up at night when she gets up? She doesn’t make too much noise?” He insisted. “No, not at all! And then I like this little alarm clock at 3:25, it reminds me that I have the night, again”, had joked Kad Merad, before changing the subject.





