the husband continues to proclaim his innocence in front of the judges

By SudOuest.fr with AFP

Posted on 10/15/2021 4:41 PM

Updated 10/15/2021 at 5:40 p.m.

Cédric Jubillar was questioned for the first time by the judges on Friday as part of his indictment. His lawyers will file a new request for release

Indicted and imprisoned for four months for the disappearance of his wife Delphine, Cédric Jubillar once again pleaded his innocence on Friday, during his questioning by the two judges in charge of the case.

“He proclaims his innocence, his despair. There is no place in prison, nor in solitary confinement […] he was questioned for four hours, he answered all the questions with sincerity, ”declared one of his lawyers, Alexandre Martin, leaving the Toulouse courthouse, where the hearing took place.

“The presumption of innocence is flouted, he is detained improperly, from Monday we will formulate a request for release. This man is innocent. There are no elements, no evidence against him, ”added Me Martin.





Cédric Jubillar arrived at the court around 8:35 am in a prison administration van with tinted windows, coming from the Seysses remand center, near Toulouse, where he has been detained since June 18, the date of his detention. under examination for murder.

Next interrogation in December

This was the first questioning of suspect No. 1 as an indicted person. Another is scheduled for December 3. Me Martin regretted that the substance of the case, “the facts for which he is accused” will only be addressed during the next interrogation, on December 3. “The detention is becoming unbearable,” he lamented, stressing that Cédric Jubillar has been alone in the cell for four months, without permission to visit.

Since the start of the affair, Cédric Jubillar has denied any involvement in the disappearance of his wife and mother of their two children, aged two and six.

Delphine Jubillar, 33, who worked as a night nurse in a clinic in Albi, and her husband Cédric, temporary plaster painter, lived in a villa still under construction in Cagnac-les-Mines, a village in Tarn.

On December 16, 2020 at dawn, her husband reported her disappearance to the gendarmes. To date, research continues.