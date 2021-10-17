the incidence rate is on the rise in Brittany

In Brittany, the incidence rate of the coronavirus is on the rise. As of October 15, the region displays 31.2 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants according to the weekly bulletin of the Regional Health Agency. That’s five points more than the week before. If Ille-et-Vilaine remains the department where the virus circulates the most, with 46.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the increase in the incidence rate is most marked in Finistère. Indeed, it increases by 11 points in a week.

Morbihan, the most spared department

Only Morbihan is spared by this increase. It is the only department where the incidence rate drops slightly (-0.7 points). With 21 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it is now the department least affected by the epidemic, just ahead of Finistère (22.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). Follow the Côtes d’Armor (29 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and Ille-et-Vilaine with 46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.





This overall increase in the incidence rate in Brittany takes place after several weeks of constant decline. Despite this, no department currently exceeds the alert threshold, which is 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The number of hospitalizations is declining, as is the number of patients in intensive care.