the incidence rate on the rise in France for the first time since August

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic in France and around the world.

For the first time since August, the incidence rate (number of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants) is increasing in France, but it remains below the alert threshold.

The incidence rate on the rise again in France

The incidence rate over one week of the Covid-19 epidemic is on the rise in France for the first time since mid-August, according to figures from Public Health France. The organization has observed an increase of 4.1% for seven days to reach 46 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The alert threshold, located at 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is therefore not exceeded, but around twenty departments exceed this threshold. However, the number of daily positive cases remains stable over a week, around 5,200 cases per day.

To see also – Vaccination and health pass obligation: a legal headache?

Russia: more than 1000 dead in 24 hours

Russia surpassed the symbolic threshold of a thousand daily deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, a sign of an epidemic in full swing against a background of sluggish vaccination of the population and very limited restriction measures. The official government tally shows 1,002 deaths and 33,208 new contaminations, records for the third day in a row. Russia is the country hardest hit in Europe by the coronavirus.

New York Marathon: thousands of foreign runners banned from entry

Thousands of foreign runners, including European, British, Indian and Chinese nationals, will not be able to participate in the legendary New York Marathon on November 7, the eve of the reopening of the United States’ borders, closed for a year and a half due to the pandemic.

This is a low-key statement from race organizers, NYRR, released Friday night, which acknowledged that the White House’s announcement that same Friday that the borders would reopen on November 8 would de facto prevent thousands of foreigners from running. on the streets of New York on November 7.

Demonstrations against anti-Covid measures in Switzerland …

Thousands of demonstrators marched again on Saturday without clashes in several Swiss cities to protest against anti-Covid measures. Bern, the capital, however hosted a counter-demonstration.





The main parade brought together some 3,000 people in Rapperswil-Jona in the canton of St. Gallen in eastern Switzerland, ATS-Keystone reports, citing police figures.

… and in France

More than 40,000 demonstrators (40,610) against the health pass were identified on Saturday by the French Ministry of the Interior, which recorded 171 actions for the fourteenth consecutive Saturday of mobilization.

Read alsoThe “yellow vests” are struggling to rekindle the flame of protest

Last Saturday, they were about 45,000 demonstrators across the country, according to the authorities, and more than 67,000 according to the militant collective Le Nombre Jaune, which subsequently publishes its own count.

Food insecurity in Guatemala

A majority of hungry residents, children dying of it: climatic disasters and the Covid-19 pandemic have plunged Guatemala into one of the worst food insecurity situations ever known, the Defender warned on Saturday. local human rights.

Vaccine patents: no consensus, new consultations

No consensus could be found on the thorny issue of the temporary lifting of patents protecting anti-Covid vaccines, only seven weeks before a WTO ministerial meeting, the organization said in a statement Friday evening. . This question is considered crucial to increase production and fight vaccine inequality by some, but considered a risk for the economic model of the pharmaceutical industry by others.

More than 4.87 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,878,719 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to an assessment established by AFP from official sources, Friday in the middle of the day. The United States is the most bereaved country with 724,153 dead, followed by Brazil (603,152), India (451,814), Mexico (283,574) and Russia (221,313). The WHO estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the results of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

To see also – “I will pay”: French people still hostile to vaccination against Covid-19