The incredible story of an elk who lived for 2 years with a tire around his neck

After two years of frolicking around with a car tire around his neck, this elk was finally freed from his imposing collar.

The pollution generated by human activity has big consequences on the ecosystem and the life of animal species. What better way to illustrate these problems with this poor elk living in Colorado, USA, who has been stuck his head in a car tire for about two years?

About four and a half years old, the large animal ended up with a tire as a collar that he never managed to remove on his own. So he lived with the tire around his neck for half of his existence!

Finally removed

Rangers eventually managed to grab the animal to remove the tire. Enough to lighten it by 15 kilos all the same, and free it from a particularly bulky “jewel”. Hopefully he doesn’t dig into a landfill and find himself another tire. Fortunately, he was in good health.