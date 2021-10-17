The Last Duel, an essential film

And not because the last Ridley Scott would fight the “rape culture” as some plumitifs claim …

Ridley Scott will soon be 84 – and all his teeth. Born in 1937, he was a teenager when his cinematic consciousness formed, watching the Knights of the Round Table (1953) or Ivanhoe (1952): Remember, in the finale, Robert Taylor faces off against George Sanders in one of those court duels that the Middle Ages were fond of.

It is also a matter of duels, taken from a short story by Joseph Conrad, which inspired Scott to make his first film, The Duelists, in 1977. After having accumulated the masterpieces (Alien, of course, or Blade runner, but also Black rain Where Thelma and Louise), he returned to the “historical” film with Gladiator (Didn’t the young Scott also dream, in the years 1950-1960, in front of the peplums which flooded us then the Italian directors?) and Robin Hood.

The truth is elsewhere

The Last Duel is therefore not a UFO in its production. Reached the peak of his career, sure of his means, eager to film for two since the disappearance, in 2012, of his brother Tony (Top Gun, True Romance and Spy Game, it was him), and having a considerable budget (I have never seen a reconstruction at this exact point of the Middle Ages, as much in the costumes, the weapons, the horses, that in the places – mainly in Dordogne ), Ridley Scott delivers a magnificent work with this film.

Jodie Comer © 20th Century Studios

Maybe you once saw Rashōmon, the film which in 1951, by winning the Golden Lion in Venice, introduced Japanese cinema to stunned Europeans. Four successive versions of the same event (murder followed by rape) were presented there, and the truth is not simple – it is not even certain. Scott plays on this “Rashomon effect” here, offering three versions of the same facts, recounted successively by the three protagonists – without being of course, in fine, of the truth. Moreover, historians who have looked into the duel between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris in 1386, at the height of the Hundred Years War, still do not know whether or not the latter raped the wife of Le Gris. first.

Incompressible human nature

The debate is complex. Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer, impeccable) did she enjoy or not? She became pregnant after this embrace, and it is believed that it is impossible to impregnate a woman if she does not have an orgasm simultaneously with that of her partner. Did she or didn’t she say she found Le Gris (Adam Driver, pest) a very handsome man? What relationship did she have with her husband (Matt Damon, grandiose), who married her after a specific contract with her father? For love, you will iron. In addition, Le Gris is the favorite of the Earl of Alençon (Ben Affleck, filthy at will – and co-writer of the screenplay with Matt Damon), who does not intend to facilitate a trial. Carrouges will therefore have to go up to the king (Charles VI, known as the Fool) and to the Parliament of Paris – splendid views of Notre-Dame under construction …





Scott has marvelously respected the habits and customs of this time so far, so near. He even made sure that the protagonists kissed according to the code of the time – lips to closed lips, the “Florentine” kiss (ie with tongue in mouth) will not land in France until after the wars in Italy, around 1520. And he gave a detailed account of the violence of those times, which lasted until the beginning of the 18th century, when the Enlightenment ended. will spread over Europe.

Don’t believe the lazy journalists who tell you it’s a movie post @MeToo. Scott is thinner than that, and he captures all the ambiguities of the prosecution and defense wonderfully. There are no heroes here – just appetites. The judges, moreover, are incapable of deciding – hence the ultimate test of the duel. If the film says anything about our time, it’s that almost nothing has changed in human behavior – sex, money, instinct of possession, taste for lust, rivalries between males and females, uncertainty of the Law, resort to violence. There is an incompressible human nature.

Of course, there is hardly any suspense. First, as in an ancient tragedy, we know the end. Then, the whole film insists on the opposition between a Carrouges who is a soldier scarred on all sides – Matt Damon delivers a performance equal to that given by Leonardo di Caprio in the Revenant – and a perfumed and courtier Le Gris. And their final duel, the line of flight which underlies the film and takes us 2h1 / 2 without feeling their duration, is of a credible savagery from beginning to end; There, we are quite far from the civilized tournaments of Ivanhoé. Moreover, the clashes of the time, throughout the film, are rendered with a fascinating realism – this mixture of mud and blood, these fierce throats, these impaled horses – which reminded me of the most epic moments. of Braveheart. So as you will not see To die can wait, run to this Last duel – You will not be disappointed.

PS. Go see it in original version if possible. The dubbing is mediocre, and the translators make the Comte d’Alençon say “what a con!” Impossible at the time – the word “con” will only be understood figuratively from the beginning of the 19th century. Until then, it does not refer to anything other than the vagina. If Scott surrounded himself with experts, the same cannot be said of the voice actors.