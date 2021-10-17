the level of substitutes, Navas …

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Sunday, October 17, 2021. The disappointing performance of the replacements, towards a package from Keylor Navas against RB Leipzig and the use of VAR against Angers.

In today’s edition, The team comes back on the complicated match between the substitutes during the victory of PSG against Angers SCO (2-1) this Friday at the opening of the 10th day of Ligue 1. With the absence of the South Americans, Mauricio Pochettino had to carry out a large workforce review for this first international post-break match. But since the start of the season, ” With the exception of Kehrer and, in sequence, of Danilo (Clermont, Angers), few players coming off the bench turned out to be brilliant. “ Holder for the 9th time of the season as a left-back, Abdou Diallo “Has not managed to remove all doubts about its ability to animate its hallway. “ And with the return of Bernat, his playing time is likely to decrease sharply. Despite an absence of five months, Colin Dagba showed that he “Does not have, as it stands, a high level side profile. “ For his part, Rafinha disappointed in his right-winger position Due to ” its speed and power deficits ” After three starts at the start of the season, Julian Draxler has returned to the sidelines. At last, Mauro icardi “Still does not manage to find its place in the Parisian collective”, concludes The team.

The sports daily also gives news from Keylor Navas, injured with Costa Rica during the international break. The 34-year-old doorman suffers from a hip and “Will not be able to hold its place on Tuesday against RB Leipzig. “ Even if its downtime is not yet known, the Costa Rican could also miss the shock against OM October 24th. For his part, Leandro paredes “Suffers from a small physical glitch. “ The other South Americans have, a priori, returned without injury.





For his part, The Parisian comes back on the few contentious situations and the use of the VAR during the match between PSG and Angers. Even if the Angevins were very upset against refereeing after the meeting, the capital club “May also consider himself a victim of certain decisions or lack of decisions taken by referee Bastien Dechepy and the video assistants Jérémie Pignard and Aurélien Berthomieu. “ First example, Capelle’s foul on Icardi in the penalty area in the 17th minute. If the video support has properly analyzed this situation, it “Considers that there was no reason to whistle foul. “ Another example against PSG, the possible fault on Verratti at the start of the action leading to the goal of Fulgini. Since the Parisian did not fall into his duel with Mendy, “The referee did not see a fault but a simple loss of the ball. “ Regarding Icardi’s fault on Thomas before the penalty, the former referee, Bruno Derrien, spoke about it. “It’s the VAR that selects the images and so they have concealed Icardi’s fault. I do not know what are the instructions given in this kind of situation. Only Garibian (boss of French arbitration, editor’s note) can answer. “

The Ile-de-France daily also left Supporters have a say in the Kylian Mbappé case. At the end of the contract next June and eager to go to Real Madrid, Parisian number 7 received an ovation from Parc des Princes against Angers. A proof of love for him on the part of the public? No, according to Alexandre, a loyal Parisian supporter. “It’s a complex phenomenon but, probably, Mbappé is not made to be loved in a club like that. Because we don’t like the best players, we like the players who give their best. The Hakimi, Gueye, they are mega adopted. He will never be the favorite player. It’s not Verratti, it’s not Kimpembe, it’s not Marquinhos. But we prefer that he stay (…) What is needed is not only to have a good match, it is to be authentic, to give something to the public. “ On the other hand, other supporters can understand the attacker’s situation like Grégory, “We can’t blame him for wanting to leave, Real Madrid is a great club too. But, he said, he doesn’t mind being there and he will do anything to win this season too. “