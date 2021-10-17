The looming strike could bring Hollywood to its knees

Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Quartz

No less than 60,000 people working in Hollywood film and television studios could soon start a strike, which promises to be devastating. The IATSE union (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) calls for a general strike. Objective: to protest with noise against the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers), with which he disagrees with the level of contract negotiations that have been running for months.

IATSE represents tens of thousands of shadow workers, working in fields such as hairdressing, makeup, costumes, editing, artistic direction and photography. Signed in 2018, the contract between him and AMPTP ended in July. Since then, the two parties have failed to agree on the terms of its renewal. The end date of the contract had been postponed to September time to find a consensus, which ended up becoming a real Arlesian.

The negotiations relate as much to dangerous working conditions (endless days, safety conditions treated lightly) as to insufficient remuneration. AMPTP refuses for the moment to respond to the union’s demands on these points. The IATSE union members having voted overwhelmingly in support of the strike, around 60,000 employees are preparing to stop work if an urgent agreement is not reached.

Such a strike could well shake Hollywood, already in difficulty by a period of pandemic which has in particular forced certain shootings to be interrupted (such as that of Mission: Impossible 7 or season 2 of The Bridgertons Chronicle). According to Quartz, the newer streaming services may not recover from another disruption. Because if Netflix or Hulu can at any time rely on their existing catalog, a new kid like Apple TV does not have enough resources to keep its spectators, who will quickly have the tour.





But the strike could first and foremost accentuate the rift between moviegoers and cinemas. By putting in parentheses the production of films as expected as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Blade, The Exorcist Where Fantastic Four, it could really compromise the survival of certain theaters, and reassure the public in the idea that from now on, the cinema can only be consumed at home.

Popular support

Hollywood film industry could lose, according to Ampere Analysis “160 billion dollars in growth” (approximately 138 billion euros) because of the pandemic. The boom in streaming (23% increase in revenue) will not be enough to compensate for the losses. And many projects may not see the light of day if Hollywood finds itself paralyzed again for weeks on end.

Ava DuVernay, Seth Rogen, Jeffrey Wright, Rosie O’Donnell, Mindy Kaling, Alyssa Milano, Sarah Paulson and Fran Drescher have already shown their support for the potential strikers, in particular by using the hashtag #IASolidarity on the social networks. In addition, 120 members of Congress and Senate co-signed a letter to assure IATSE members of their solidarity.

The start of the strike is set for Monday, October 18, unless a significant breakthrough occurs by then. After months of fruitless discussion, it seems hard to imagine the two sides miraculously reaching an agreement over the current weekend. Without a doubt, the coming weeks will be placed under the sign of the balance of power.