The LOU dominates the Stade Toulousain, the score and the summary at half-time!

Zapping Fifteen World Sofiane Chellat: “Playing the World Cup in France would be historic for Algeria”

The meeting started on the hats of wheel between Lyonnais and Toulousains. Thomas Ramos scored the first points of the match with a penalty which passed between the poles in the 14th minute after a first quarter of an hour of high flight. LOU responded immediately, but this time with a try thanks to a good job from their Georgian third row, Beka Saghinadze. Léo Berdeu easily transforms (7-3). Thomas Ramos chained a second penalty over 45 meters against the posts after the good scratching of Dorian Aldegheri, (7-6). The Lyonnais regain control of the match and in turn benefit from a penalty that Berdeu passes (10-6). The two teams gave everything, we saw a full match after 28 minutes of play. Selevasio Tolofua scratched a ball and offered a penalty to his back who passed it quietly (10-9).

Lyon LOU – Stade Toulousain: 10-9 (BD)



