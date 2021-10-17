More

    the main suspect is indicted for murder

    News


    Posted

    Update

    Retired beheaded in Agde: the main suspect is indicted for murder

    Article written by

    J. Vitaline, S. Bonnet, France 3 Occitanie, P. Guény – France 3

    France Televisions

    Three days after the murder of a retiree in Agde (Hérault), there is still amazement and incomprehension in the neighborhood where she lived. The suspect was indicted for murder on Saturday, October 16.

    The man accused of beheading a septuagenarian in Agde (Hérault), is called Jean-Michel Moulin and is 51 years old. The former boxer has been betrayed by numerous clues. Recognized on CCTV footage, he also left DNA traces at the crime scene. Placed in custody since Thursday, he assures that he does not remember anything, evoking memory problems that his wife has confirmed. “The wife mentions major neurological problems, which have caused her significant memory impairment for several years”, explains Raphaël Balland, public prosecutor in Béziers (Hérault).

    At Jean-Michel Moulin’s home were found post-its which he used as a reminder, to remind him what he had to do during the day. The 51-year-old man had tried his luck in the municipal elections of a municipality in the North under the colors of the FN. He had been living for 18 months in the town of Agde (Hérault). The main suspect was indicted for murder and theft on Saturday, October 16.


    Team of the week

    • Editor-in-chief

      Hugo Plagnard

    • Deputy Editor-in-Chief

      Luc Lacroix, Charles-Henry Carlier

    • Publishing manager

    • Joker

    The weekend team

    • Editor-in-chief

      Catherine Raymond

    • Deputy Editor-in-Chief

      Jérôme Dorville, Daniel Ielli

    • Publishing manager

    • Joker

    see all the news

    Newsletter

    all the news in video

    Receive most of our news with our newsletter

    Newsletter subscription

    France Télévisions uses your email address to send you newsletters.

    articles On the same topic

    related subjects

    seen from europe

    Every day, Franceinfo selects content from European public audiovisual media, members of Eurovision. These contents are published in English or French.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlefifteen American missionaries kidnapped by a gang on Saturday
    Next articleWhy the gendarmerie chose the Alpine A110

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC