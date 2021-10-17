the main suspect is indicted for murder

Three days after the murder of a retiree in Agde (Hérault), there is still amazement and incomprehension in the neighborhood where she lived. The suspect was indicted for murder on Saturday, October 16.

The man accused of beheading a septuagenarian in Agde (Hérault), is called Jean-Michel Moulin and is 51 years old. The former boxer has been betrayed by numerous clues. Recognized on CCTV footage, he also left DNA traces at the crime scene. Placed in custody since Thursday, he assures that he does not remember anything, evoking memory problems that his wife has confirmed. “The wife mentions major neurological problems, which have caused her significant memory impairment for several years”, explains Raphaël Balland, public prosecutor in Béziers (Hérault).

At Jean-Michel Moulin’s home were found post-its which he used as a reminder, to remind him what he had to do during the day. The 51-year-old man had tried his luck in the municipal elections of a municipality in the North under the colors of the FN. He had been living for 18 months in the town of Agde (Hérault). The main suspect was indicted for murder and theft on Saturday, October 16.