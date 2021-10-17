The Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara couple lives restless hours





Jacopo Raule via Getty Images Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara, here in Paris before the Louis Vuitton show during Fashion Week, October 5, 2021.

FOOTBALL – This is one of the most famous couples in football business. Mauro Icardi, PSG player, and Wanda Nara, his agent and model, have been married since 2014 and have two children.

This Saturday, October 16, it seems that there is water in the gas in the romantic relationship between the two Argentines. Wanda Nara has indeed published a story with a simple very ambiguous message on her Instagram account: “Another family that you destroyed for a bitch”.

Wanda Nara also stopped following her husband’s Instagram account. She also removed from her account all the photos where she appeared with it. At the same time, Ker Weinstein, a blogger and influencer people, who claims 350,000 subscribers on Instagram, announced a separation between the two spouses, sharing a very clear message that Wanda Nara sent him in private: “I have separated”.

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara were once again publicly displayed together on October 5 at the Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week (see the photo at the top of the article).