the most powerful models

800, 900, 1000, 1500 or even more than 2000 horsepower, the rise of 100% electric cars has also allowed the arrival of new super-sports cars from another world. For the most part inaccessible to ordinary people, these supercars display, on paper, absolutely incredible numbers. We are going to go over the fastest models.

Gradually, the global automotive market is electrifying, with more and more offers at prices that are becoming more or less accessible even if, in absolute terms, and without tax incentives, the average price of an electric car new to purchase remains higher than an equivalent thermal model. Tesla Model 3, Renault Zoé, Peugeot e-208, Citroën ë-C4… They are more and more numerous, and as for thermal cars, another type of electric car is emerging, even less financially accessible than the first models. electric. These cars, these are the electric supercars.

Like their thermal counterparts, manufacturers of electric supercars engage in a real race for power, obviously setting aside the aspect of autonomy and sometimes recharging, to focus on pure performance with, in line of sight, always offering more sensations to customers who have the opportunity to afford this type of machine.

Thanks to the possibilities of electricity, and to the experience acquired in the thermal field, we were quickly able to discover absolutely surrealist models, with figures that make you dizzy. Problem: these electric supercars, we have seen them very rarely run, except for some models, and the measurements recorded by the manufacturers have only very rarely been verified.

Still, some customers are willing to shell out crazy sums to get behind the wheel of a powerful supercar, electric or not for that matter. It is undoubtedly the level of power which prevails for those who wish to acquire this type of car, and rarely the ecological aspect, if ecological aspect there is to drive in electric. But that’s another debate.

Through this file, we have therefore selected you some of the most powerful electric supercars, marketed or not, and you will quickly see through the figures communicated that the electromotors allow to pass into another dimension.

Aspark Owl

Were you already amazed by the Bugatti Chiron, the most powerful thermal car in the world with its 1,500 horsepower (or even 1,600 horsepower for certain versions)? So wait until you cross paths, perhaps, with one of the 50 examples of the Aspark Owl, a 100% electric Japanese supercar presented in November 2019 at the Dubai Motor Show of course.

Its silhouette, particularly marked by a height of less than one meter, is reminiscent of certain sports cars of the 1990s, such as the Nissan R390 GT1 in particular. The four electric motors deliver no less than 2012 horses and 2000 Nm of torque. The battery looks almost ridiculously small with its 64 kWh of capacity for a car of this power. Still, Aspark announces that its supercar can travel around 450 kilometers with a single charge… and surely very light footing. What does not go with a car of this type.

The theoretical performances are there also quite hallucinating, with a 0 to 100 in 2 seconds, a 0 to 300 km / h in 10.6 seconds and a top speed of around 400 km / h. But apparently the car we are going to present to you below is even stronger at this level.

Power: 2012 hp

0 to 100 km / h: 2 seconds

Range: 450 kilometers

Price: 2.9 million euros

Lotus evija

For 12 horsepower and a million euros less, the Lotus Evija can be a good alternative to the Aspark Owl, especially since the numbers are almost similar. In any case, behind the wheel, drivers should not see much difference, except that the Lotus plays the card of “lightness”. A philosophy that has made its success, with “only” 1680 kilos on the scale, against more than 1900 kilos for the Owl.

Since its takeover by the Chinese Geely in 2017, Lotus has had great ambitions and will eventually become a manufacturer of 100% electric sports cars. Lotus and Alpine will even collaborate on the creation of their next small electric sports car. The Evija is in a way the flagship of the brand, with completely crazy numbers, like the 0 to 100 km / h shot in less than 3 seconds, but above all a 0 to 300 km / h in 9 seconds, 4.1 seconds less than a Bugatti Chiron. When the Aspark expects more than 400 km / h in top speed, Lotus is more measured with 320 km / h announcement.

The lightweight carbon fiber monocoque chassis accommodates a powertrain designed by Williams Advanced Engineering with four electric motors powered by a battery of 70 kWh. Autonomy is announced at 400 kilometers, but here again, this is theory, because in practice, it will be necessary to switch to the charging station more regularly. Lotus advertises only 18 minutes for a full charge on a 350 kW charger. Only 130 copies will see the light of day.

Power: 2000 horsepower

0 to 100 km / h: less than 3 seconds

Range: 400 kilometers

Price: 1.9 million euros

Pininfarina Battista

The Pininfarina Battista has been talked about again this summer, as the brand presented its final version at Monterey Car Week in California. Overall, it displays, with a few details, the characteristics of the two above-mentioned models. Pininfarina, even if you are not necessarily familiar with the automotive world, you may have heard of it since it is a design center that has worked for some of the most beautiful cars on the planet, but also others, much less beautiful.

Everything is a matter of perspective. In 2015, Mahindra acquired a 74% stake in Pininfarina and obtained the license on the name “Pininfarina” to create, in 2018, a fully-fledged automobile brand “Automobili Pininfarina”.

La Battista is therefore in a way the first baby of a new era for Pininfarina. With its four electric motors allowing to display a power of 1900 horses and 2300 Nm of torque, 100 km / h are reached in less than 2 seconds. The battery 120 kWh, installed in T, allows to obtain a distribution of the masses similar to that of the combustion cars with central engine rear.

With a battery practically twice the size of the two models above, the advertised autonomy is almost similar to the others with 500 kilometers. Pininfarina is it a little more true? Still, even with a battery of this capacity, driving 500 kilometers with a 1900 horsepower car seems utopian. The Italian firm is expected to produce 150 copies.





Power: 1900 horsepower

0 to 100 km / h: less than 2 seconds

Range: 500 kilometers

Price: 2 million euros

Tesla Roadster

November 2017 is the date the Tesla Roadster was presented. Since then, almost no sound or image. The first customers should be delivered in 2023 following the decline in the first delivery dates. The Tesla Roadster “2”, as we should call it, has little to do with the first introduced in July 2006 and based on the chassis of a Lotus Elise.

The Tesla Roadster is a 2 + 2 coupe powered by three electric motors delivering some 10,000 Nm of torque. As usual now, Tesla no longer communicates on the power level of its cars, but on performance. The 0 to 100 km / h would thus be one of the best in automobile production, with 2.1 seconds announced.

Autonomy? It would also be the best, with 1000 kilometers thanks to a huge battery of 200 kWh. All this for the modest sum of 200,000 dollars, or about 172,000 euros in France, or the price of a Porsche Taycan Turbo. This would almost be a good deal considering the models we have presented to you above.

It will only remain to verify all this in 2023 because, unlike other electric supercars (except perhaps the Lotus Evija), it will undoubtedly be possible to measure this Tesla Roadster. The height of luxury, the car should not be a limited edition, except for the launch model called “Founders Series” where 1000 cars will be available. In France, it is possible to pre-order this version on the brand’s official website, with a deposit of 43,000 euros on the 215,000 euros claimed.

Power: 10,000 Nm of torque

0 to 100 km / h: 2.1 seconds

Range: 1000 kilometers

Price: 172,000 euros

Nio EP9

Here is the patron saint of electric supercars on the Nürburgring, at least before she was stolen from the place by the Volkswagen ID.R with the French driver Romain Dumas at the wheel. The Nio EP9 is a Chinese electric supercar developed in collaboration with the Formula E division NEXTEV NIO Formula E Team. The car, presented in 2016, was developed in just 18 months and a total of 16 units were produced.

Each wheel has its own electric motor for a total power of 1341 horses : enough to bring down the 0 to 100 km / h in 2.7 seconds. Rather light for an electric car too, the Nio EP9 has a 635 kg battery pack on the 1735 kilos of the machine. Both batteries can be recharged in 45 minutes, and they can be replaced in less than eight minutes to save even more time. The EP9 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.7 seconds, from 0 to 200 km / h in 7.1 seconds and from 0 to 300 km / h in 15.9 seconds. The maximum speed is 313 km / h.

Power: 1341 horsepower

0 to 100 km / h: 2.7 seconds

Range: 427 kilometers

Price: 1.4 million euros

Rimac Nevera

Rimac, a young Croatian brand founded in 2009, recently made a name for itself, since it has owned Bugatti since July 2021. At the same time, the Volkswagen group increased its stake to 45% in the capital of Rimac via its subsidiary Porsche. But Rimac did not wait for the German group to present a supercar, with the arrival of the C_Two in 2018 which has just given birth to the Nevera, the definitive version of the C_Two in a way.

For the record, the Nevera is the name given by the Croats to a Mediterranean storm as sudden as it is powerful. With 1914 horses and 2360 Nm of torque distributed to all four wheels, indeed, there is a storm, especially since the performance is again incredible, with a 0 to 100 km / h below the symbolic threshold of 2 seconds and a 0 to 300 km / h barely worse than the Lotus Evija with 9.3 seconds.

The 400 km / h can be exceeded, while the very large battery of 120 kWh positioned in a T, like the Pininfarina Battista, allows Rimac to claim approximately 550 kilometers of range. Rimac announces a charge from 0 to 80% in 22 minutes with a DC Combo charger of 500 kW.

Only 150 copies of the Rimac Nevera will be produced in Croatia, all signed by the founder and boss of the brand Mate Rimac. At more than 2 million a beast, some would say that is the minimum.