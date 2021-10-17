The notch of the next MacBook Pro on the run?

The image posted by a certain AnyTurtle999 on Weibo is heavily edited, and it is difficult to distinguish everything. But if the snapshot is real, it’s a first look at the notch screen of the next MacBook Pro. We can see a tablecloth go around the Apple logo and power a module located at the top of the screen. This module accommodates three elements: it is insufficient for the facial recognition of Face ID, whose components would be too thick for integration into such a thin screen. It could for example be the 1080p webcam, the microphone and the ambient light sensor.
Apple’s new high-end laptop would therefore be well equipped with a notch, according to this leak. Yesterday, we emitted this hypothesis based on the new screen definitions found in a beta version of macOS Monterey: the new panels gain 74 pixels in height compared to the standard 16/10 format, which could correspond to this famous notch which would therefore not be cut on traditional display.
It is this Monday, October 18, from 7 p.m., that Apple will hold his last conference of the year. The new 14 “and 16” MacBook Pros are expected to be the stars of the event with a major overhaul to accompany the switch to Apple Silicon architecture and the Apple M1X chip. We expect a new chassis, new larger screens with Mini-LED technology, richer connectivity (new MagSafe connector, HDMI, SD card reader), the disappearance of the Touch Bar and the return of the function.
